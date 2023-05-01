Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in April

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Ciena Stock Up 0.3 %

CIEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 1,048,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,059. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $97,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,661 shares of company stock worth $1,324,802 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

