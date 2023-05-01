Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,657.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $483,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,657.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert S. Keane bought 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.