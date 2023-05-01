Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.