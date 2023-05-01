Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

