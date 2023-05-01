Citigroup Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $165.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.
Universal Health Services Price Performance
NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 400.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
