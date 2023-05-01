Citigroup Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $165.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 259.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 400.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.