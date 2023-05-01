Citigroup Trims Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $69.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

