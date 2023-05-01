Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Civeo accounts for about 2.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 28.23% of Civeo worth $120,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civeo by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Civeo from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CVEO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.41. 7,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $292.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 2.60.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

