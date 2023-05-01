CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,200 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransAlta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 527,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00 and a beta of 1.06.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.96). TransAlta had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.