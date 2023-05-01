CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,347 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,962 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

