CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 459 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.22 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.