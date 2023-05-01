CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.