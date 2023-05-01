CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

