CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 4.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

