Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COGT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 4.3 %

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

COGT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.