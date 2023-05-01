Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 36,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. 17,098,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,142,773. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Comcast

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

