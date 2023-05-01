Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 169,062 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 824,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $99,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,648. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.92. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

