Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $214,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.44. 700,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $302.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

