Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $167,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

