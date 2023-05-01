Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $147.73 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,890,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $147,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 816,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 246,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,925. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.68.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

