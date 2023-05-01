Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $149.59 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $149,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.71 on Monday, hitting $497.80. The stock had a trading volume of 418,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.11 and a 200 day moving average of $505.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

