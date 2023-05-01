Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $93.72 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $93,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

DFAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. 72,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,249. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

