Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 108,397 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,397 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $94,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,169,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after buying an additional 103,739 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JPST traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $50.14. 1,345,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,149. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

