Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 283,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,045,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $235,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,387,360. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

