Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $106,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,229,086. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

