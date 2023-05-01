Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $157,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VB traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.59. 131,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.03.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
