Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $126,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.12. 1,092,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.31. The company has a market capitalization of $383.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

