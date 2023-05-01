Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,053. The firm has a market cap of $851.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.65. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

