Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.06 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.14 or 0.00142459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $299.09 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00063305 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039720 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003523 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,815 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,119.3415185 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.54560063 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $13,275,478.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

