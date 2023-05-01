Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.18. 268,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

