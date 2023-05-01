CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CONMED has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $140.21.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.