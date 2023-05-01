ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 524,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,520. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.