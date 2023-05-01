Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 on May 18th

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Constellation Brands has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

STZ opened at $229.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

