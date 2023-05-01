Contrasting Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 1.79 $10.85 million $0.25 86.48 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.21 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.69

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portillo’s and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 3 0 2.75 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.85% 2.48% 1.00% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portillo’s beats FAT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

