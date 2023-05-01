Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 69,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.58. 254,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,651. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

