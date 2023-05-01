Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

