Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.39

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 26386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

