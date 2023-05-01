Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.39

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $41.96, with a volume of 26386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 136,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 283,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
