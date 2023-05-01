CPA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,260 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $265.06. 173,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

