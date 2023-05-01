CPA Asset Management LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 345,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.46. 209,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,617. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

