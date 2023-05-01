CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.66. 259,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,896. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.