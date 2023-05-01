CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 477,256 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 477,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after buying an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 616,540 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.87. 126,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.