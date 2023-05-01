CPA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,263 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 35,265 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.89. 6,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,895. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

