CPA Asset Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,870. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $120.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

