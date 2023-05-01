CPA Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,607.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,899,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,683 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,801,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,087 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,709,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,866,000 after purchasing an additional 814,686 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 177,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $868.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

