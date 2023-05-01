Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $137.25. 32,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $158.95.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

