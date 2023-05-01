Credit Suisse Group Raises Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target to GBX 580

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 565 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.24) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCBFF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

SCBFF stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

