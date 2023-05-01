Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $68.07 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

