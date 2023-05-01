Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.56. 223,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 399,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Articles

