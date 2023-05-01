Critical Analysis: Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) & Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Lifestore Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 4.09 $122.03 million $5.20 7.79 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 47.95% 23.10% 1.98% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Lifestore Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Lifestore Financial Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

