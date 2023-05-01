Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 55,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 166.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.