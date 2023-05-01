CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

CRWD traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,716. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after purchasing an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

